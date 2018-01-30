'Shameless' Season 9 News, Spoilers: EP Teases What to Expect, 'End Game Ideas'

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

"Shameless" will be back for a ninth season.

The eighth season of the Showtime series recently concluded, but the network has already released a teaser video announcing its return. The season 8 finale saw the Gallagher kids in different places in their lives, and fans are likely wondering what is in store for the characters come next installment.

Thankfully, executive producer Nancy Pimental was willing to talk about the future in an interview with TVLine. She previewed a continued relationship for Fiona (Emmy Rossum) and Ford (Richard Flood), even though he confessed that he was not head-over-heels in love with her.

"I don't know," she said. "We definitely want to keep it alive, for sure. But we haven't really necessarily talked about future future stuff yet. We definitely want to explore it. We don't want to kill it yet."

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Trevor (Elliot Fletcher). The season 8 finale saw Ian being arrested and off his medication — the very changes in his behavior that will cause Trevor to become distant.

"I don't think there's hope for them," Pimental said. "Ian's behavior has definitely changed Trevor's feelings."

As for Debbie (Emma Kenney), the finale saw her mature a bit more when she thought about sharing custody of Franny with Derek (Luca Oriel). And, Pimental revealed that Debbie is more than just considering the idea, with plans to push through with the decision in the next season.

With the ninth season on the horizon, fans are naturally thinking about the series finale and what that will have in store for the characters. But, while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Pimental confessed that there is no big game plan for the conclusion of the show. Instead, they only have little ideas.

"We have end game ideas, like a couple little things, for once we know it's the official end," she said. "If Showtime is still as happy as they seem to continue to be, then yeah, I'm happy to keep going."

"Shameless" season 9 does not have a premiere date yet.