'Shameless' Season 9 Speculations: Will Lip and Sierra Get Back Together?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Screenshot from "Shameless"

It has only been almost two months since the Showtime American comedy television series "Shameless" has aired the final episode of season 8 — which left its fans and audiences with a lot of questions. Perhaps the biggest head scratcher points to what happens next for Lip Gallagher, played by Jeremy Allen White, and his relationship with Sierra, played by Ruby Modine.

As reported by TV Line, Lip's final moment in the season 8 finale, which shows him riding off in his motorcycle, is a metaphor for his newfound freedom despite his perpetuating addiction to and dependence on illegal substances. This means that it is quite possible that Lip could finally be getting a grip on the long life that is ahead of him, and probably change for the better.

It is safe to assume that Lip has thrown the possibility of a relationship with Sierra into the wind, and is allowing to let the chips fall where they may as he attempts to reconfigure his life.

However, fans are questioning whether Lip's decision to tell Sierra to give her relationship with her ex-boyfriend another shot means the end for the two — especially since Sierra has made such a positive impact on Lip's life. Den of Geek speculates that in season 9 of the show, Lip will most likely perform better in college, while still being able to enjoy all the joys that college has to offer.

If this does happen, Lip could pick up another addiction in the form of drinking, and could hit rock bottom once again — which would not be new in the life of the Gallaghers.

The metaphor of "freedom" could possibly allude to Lip breaking free of substance abuse, and the constant delusion that he has allowed himself to wallow in throughout the entire duration of the series.

A promotional teaser trailer has already been released showing the usual antics of the Gallaghers on the show. As of now, not much has been revealed about the upcoming ninth season and is estimated to be released sometime in 2019.