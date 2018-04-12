'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Will Fiona Get Married Again?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) may be walking down the aisle with her dream guy in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

Fans of the Showtime series were pleasantly surprised when Fiona met Ford (Richard Flood) in the last installment. The man was different from the others she dated before. He actually has a job and a good family background. Fiona had no plans to commit herself to someone again after her disastrous engagement with Sean (Dermot Mulroney), but there was something about Ford that kept on drawing her in. Executive producer Nancy Pimental told Entertainment Weekly that they plan to continue this romance in the next season.

According to the showrunner, Ford is like a breath of fresh air for Fiona. He graduated from an Ivy League school and has actual dreams. With him, she never has to worry if he has ulterior motives for pursuing her.

Ford is also like her in a lot of sense. He is proud and standoffish and overall tired of dealing with people wasting other's time. In a way, he is the perfect match for Fiona. Pimental said that they also hope the relationship would not end soon. Many fans are already crossing their fingers that Ford may be the one waiting for Fiona at the altar.

"Hopefully, yeah. What intrigued us was, it gave Fiona somebody who she had to fight for. She's so used to having it kind of easy. And somebody who's a little bit more mysterious, more grounded, a little bit more in their center, isn't in their chaos, and doesn't bring out her codependency," the EP teased.

Fiona's storyline for season 9 is expected to be better than ever. She has her apartment building and a stable man. Fiona won the messy court battle against the family claiming that the place belonged to them. Pimental acknowledged, though, that in terms of managing a business, Fiona is miles away from becoming Margo (Sharon Lawrence), the previous owner of Pasty's Pies. Fiona adored Margo and desired to be her someday. Still, she has a lot to learn before she gets to that stage.

"I don't know, that's a good question, we haven't really talked further about it. I don't think she'll ever be as big as Margo. Margo is shrewder and scrappier. Fiona has had to really learn on her feet about business and she's made so many mistakes. But I could see some other small opportunity presenting itself," the showrunner revealed.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that there is no way Ian (Cameron Monaghan) can escape from the repercussions of his run-in with the law. The last time he was seen, he was being dragged by the police. Ian started the Church of Gay Jesus, fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community. His bipolar disorder, though, kept on cropping up, turning him into an egomaniac, crazy God-wannabe. When the authorities were leading him away from his flock, he was cruel and arrogant, the exact opposite of the usual Ian.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in fall or in early 2019.