'Shameless' Season 9 Updates: What Will Happen To Frank's Kids Next Season?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime The Gallaghers of Showtime's 'Shameless'

The Gallaghers are expected to head towards a different direction when "Shameless" returns for season 9.

At the end of the black comedy's highly successful season 8, Frank's (William H. Macy) children were at the crossroads of their lives. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) managed to convince his ex-girlfriend Sierra (Ruby Modine) to get back with him, but he ultimately decided to end their relationship after he became sober for the first time in his life. Ian (Cameron Monaghan), on the other hand, had been arrested by the authorities because of religious rebellion. Meanwhile, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) might have found love with Ford (Richard Flood), but their future together remains uncertain.

While the fate of the Gallagher kids remains unknown, executive producer Nancy Pimental told Entertainment Weekly that they did not intend to present a lot of little cliffhangers when they ended season 8 so fans will have several things to look forward to in the show's upcoming season.

The executive producer also addressed the speculations that the show will end in season 9, but she admitted that they already had several ideas about the show's endgame. "I don't know if we have an end game as far as, 'Okay, we're only going to do this amount of episodes or this amount of seasons,'" Pimental stated. "We have end game ideas, like a couple little things, for once we know it's the official end. We're a bit more fly by the seat of our pants in letting the stories and characters kind of inform us of where they want to go."

On the other hand, Showtime's president and CEO David Nevins also said in a previous interview that he believes that the critically-acclaimed series will be around for more seasons.

"It's having its strongest year ever by a long shot. It's up significantly over last year, so it has grown steadily. A lot of people feel like this was one of its best creative years, too, so as long as it keeps doing that, I'm happy to have them for as long as possible," Nevins also said.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to return later this year.