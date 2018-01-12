Bravo TV "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Shannon Beador

Shannon Beador is expecting to get more money out of her estranged husband David, reports claimed.

New reports claimed that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star is planning to demand more money for herself and their three daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Adeline and Stella, 13, on their upcoming spousal support hearing that is scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 25, because she believes that David is not telling the truth about his real net worth.

"David is trying to be a cheapskate and Shannon isn't having any of it. She demanded that he submit his current income to the judge because she believes he is grossly underestimating his net worth," a source reportedly told RadarOnline. "She knows that David has more money than he is claiming to have and isn't going to let him get away easy."

Previous reports revealed that the 54-year-old reality star wants her ex-husband to pay $25,000 for her lawyers' fees based in the court documents that was filed on Dec. 4 since he earned more than what she was getting in her Bravo reality show. She also reportedly wants to make sure that their daughters' future is secured. "Shannon believes that David should pay for all three of their daughters' college tuition in full," a source also stated.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star first confirmed in November that she and David decided to end their marriage after 17 years. During that time, Shannon claimed that their relationship remained amicable for the sake of their children.

She also told People that she tried to make the marriage work, but she felt that her efforts were not enough because she was the only one trying to save their relationship. "You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship," she also said.