Shaquille O'Neal News: NBA Legend Wants to be a Part of 'Avengers'

REUTERS/Marc Serota MS Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal smiles as he poses for photographers during media day in Miami, Florida, October 4, 2004.

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed his desire to be a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

While O'Neal is already considered as one of the greatest NBA players of all times, recent reports suggest that there are still things in his life that needs fulfilling as he recently expressed his desire to be a part of an "Avengers" movie.

"I would love to be in one of the Avengers movies. I would like to kick Robert Downey Jr.'s ass," O'Neal said in a recent interview.

Although it is unclear whether the NBA superstar was serious or not, it is important to note that he is no stranger to acting. To recall, O'Neal top-billed the 1997 Warner Bros movie, "Shaq Steel," where he played the role of John Henry Irons, earning him the distinction of being one of the first black Americans to breathe life to a superhero role in the movies.

With "Avengers 4" having wrapped up filming, it goes without saying that O'Neal can no longer be a part of the movie, which is slated for a May 2019 release. Nonetheless, with Marvel's Kevin Feige saying that he has 20 more movies intended for the MCU, some opine that it is not a far cry for the NBA legend to bag a role and return to superhero film genre and redeem himself as, after all, "Shaq Steel" fell in the bad graces of the critics.

By next year, the MCU is already entering its phase 4. With many other projects for this phase, some believe that there is one role that will be fitting for the NBA superstar. For one thing, it is suggested that O'Neal is the perfect cut for the role of Ben Grimm/The Thing in the upcoming reboot of "Fantastic Four." Whether Marvel Studios agrees with this or not, only time will tell.

Will O'Neal bag a role in the MCU? If yes, what will it be?

Fans can only speculate for now.