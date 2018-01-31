Sharon Carter Won't Be Back for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to bring together 76 characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, one MCU hero will no longer be back for the upcoming film.

In the MCU, Sharon Carter was among the most significant characters in "Captain America: Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War." Because of her fairly significant character in the two films, she seems to be a fine candidate to show up in "Avengers: Infinity War," which sees the reunion of the mightiest MCU superheroes as they band together against Thanos.

In a recent interview, however, actress Emily VanCamp said that fans should not expect her character to be back for the third "Avengers" film as Sharon Carter will no longer be part of the rest of MCU's Phase Three. "It's hard to fit Sharon into that, she's really in Cap's world. She sort of fits into the 'Captain America' movies, that's where her sort of story lies, but I can tell you it's going to be an epic two-parter," said VanCamp.

Sharon Carter debuted in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" as Steve Rogers' neighbor, who eventually turned out to be a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent assigned to spy on him. VanCamp reprised her role as Agent 13 in "Captain America: Civil War," where she helped the rogue Avengers as they fought together in taking down Zemo. Despite that, she never got to participate in the epic airport battle scene in "Captain America: Civil War," establishing the fact that she's still separate from the rest of the MCU superheroes.

"Avengers: Infinity War" features a huge, star-studded cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey, Jr., Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and a lot more.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to hit theaters on May 4. Meanwhile, "Avengers 4" will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.