Sharon Stone Engagement Rumors: Seen Wearing Huge Diamond Ring in Miami

REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh Sharon Stone arrives for the inaugural Cinema Against AIDS Dubai event, held in association with Dubai International Film Festival, to benefit amfAR, the American Foundation to AIDS Research, December 10, 2007.

American actress Sharon Stone is currently surrounded by rumors that she may be engaged to an Italian entrepreneur after the two were photographed somewhere in Miami, Florida.

According to the latest reports, Stone was spotted vacationing with her significant other, Angelo Boffa, along the shoreline of a beach in Miami sporting a tiny bikini, striped pants, and a very noticeable piece of diamond jewelry on her left ring finger. This has sparked questions on whether the "Basic Instinct" actress has kept a potential engagement secret from the public.

Upon further inspection, the ring on Stone's finger appears to be a square-cut diamond ring, which is quite large. Nothing fancy seems to be going on with the band itself but, if the jewelry of the ring is indeed a diamond, it is safe to assume that it might have cost either Boffa or Stone quite a bit of money.

However, Stone has not been generous in divulging the information regarding the inquiries being made on her status with Boffa. The two made headlines back in January of this year, after being seen kissing one another somewhere New York, as they both attended the event for the HBO series "Mosaic" — which Stone is a part of. After two months, the two seem very much in love.

Boffa was seen wearing denim shorts and a white headband to keep his long black curls back. Boffa is a 41-year-old successful real estate mogul, who has been spoiling the 60-year-old actress by bringing her to many destinations around the globe. More importantly, based on the pictures that were taken of the two, it appears that they are undeniably in love with each other.

Stone was married to three different men in the past, and currently has three adopted sons, Roan, 17; Laird, 12; and 11-year-old Quinn.