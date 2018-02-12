Sharp Aquos S3 Specs: Leaked Live Images Reveal Heavy iPhone X Inspiration

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

Sharp's next Aquos smartphone will be channelling the iPhone X.

The criticism surrounding the notch on Apple's most expensive smartphone by a lot of users did not stop a few tech firms, including Sharp, from taking inspiration from it.

In a couple of leaked live images found on Weibo, the Sharp Aquos S3 is seen sporting the dreaded notch. The bezels are very minimal, but the forehead, while still impressively thin, is thicker than the rest.

Apart from the notch, the Sharp handset also has the same dual-camera positioning as the one on the iPhone X. The two cameras said to be at 12 megapixels (MP) each are stacked vertically at the top left corner of the device's rear. The LED flash is positioned below the sensors though.

The Sharp Aquos S3 also comes with a fingerprint sensor where an Apple logo on the iPhone X will be found. Obviously, this component would not fit on the bottom bezel anymore since it is still relatively small despite being the thickest in the bunch. An under-display fingerprint scanner like the one recently showed off by Vivo is not a choice for Sharp to keep the device at midrange pricing.

Although it is going for a premium look like that of the iPhone X, the Sharp Aquos S3 has mid-tier specs under the hood including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor as its power source, which will be bolstered by 4 to 6 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 64 to 128 GB of storage.

It is made obvious in the leaked images that the handset will come with an 18:9 display, which is revealed to be a 5.99-inch with Full high definition (HD) resolution. The selfie snapper on the front is at 16 MP. The handset will apparently be shipped with Android Oreo and will pack a 3,100mAh battery to keep the lights on.

The Sharp Aquos S3 is expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month and will hit Europe around April or June.