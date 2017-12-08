'Sharp Objects' Air Date, Teaser: HBO Releases First Look at Amy Adams Thriller Drama

HBO teases the coming of its new series "Sharp Objects" with a first look photo featuring Academy Award-winning star Amy Adams. The eight-episode drama is one of the network's most highly anticipated debuting show for 2018.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Amy Adams stars in HBO's "Sharp Objects," which begins its run in summer 2018.

Two photos of "Sharp Objects" featuring Adams and co-star Patricia Clarkson appeared on Entertainment Weekly's Instagram feed courtesy of the network. The publication cited that the series will begin its run in the summer of next year but there's still no specific air date from HBO.

"Sharp Objects" is based on a bestselling novel that Gillian Flynn published in 2006. The author is also the writer of the box office movie "Gone Girl."

Flynn helped develop "Sharp Objects" as a TV series with writer "UnReal" creator Marti Noxon. HBO hired Jean-Marc Vallée to direct this prestige drama after Vallée established a good relationship with the network when he helmed "Big Little Lies" that became a hit with critics and award-giving bodies last season.

"Sharp Objects" follows the story of Camille Preaker (Adams) who comes home after months of staying at a psychiatric facility for self-harm. She tries to get back to her normal routines as a journalist.

Camille receives an assignment to cover the story of the deaths and disappearances of young girls in her hometown. In tracking the leads, however, Camille's past issues and personal demons resurface. The story also highlights her toxic relationship with her mom Adora (Clarkson) and sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen).

"Sharp Objects" reunites Adams with Chris Messina, who become romantically involved in the series. These stars previously played husband and wife in the 2009 movie "Julie & Julia" with Meryl Streep.

Adams is not just the star of "Sharp Objects" as she's also executive producing the show. This is her first full-season television series as well but she guest starred in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," "Smallville" and "The Office" early in her career.