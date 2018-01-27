'Shazam' Cast Rumors: Superman Star Henry Cavill to Appear?

Is Henry Cavill's Superman appearing in DC's "Shazam" with Zachary Levi? Rumor has it that the "Man of Steel" star will join production this February in Ontario.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson "Man of Steel" Henry Cavill star might join as Superman in "Shazam" with Zachary Levi.

A source from Revenge of the Fans revealed that Cavill would wear Superman's big red cape in "Shazam." This means that fans will get to see Superman on the big screen way before the theater release of "Justice League 2" or the "Man of Steel" sequel.

The source also said that Cavill was originally set to appear as Superman in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" film. Work on this movie, however, hasn't started because of Johnson's busy schedule. Cavill, on the other hand, has a gap in his schedule, as "Man of Steel 2 and Justice League 2" have not yet gotten off the ground.

Instead, DC would like the actor to cameo on "Shazam" so that moviegoers can get another glimpse of Superman at the movies. Speculations are that Cavill's Superman will serve as the personal hero to the teenager Billy Batson, who eventually becomes the superhero Captain Marvel in "Shazam."

Fans might recall the opening scene in "Justice League" that had Superman talking to a video camera. Speculations suggest the boy taking the video was actually Batson and the story of "Shazam" will evolve from this scene.

"Shazam" underwent development nearly a decade ago as part of "Black Adam." Pre-production, however, failed to progress until Warner Bros. confirmed in 2015 that the movie will push through.

The studio tapped Henry Gayden to write the screenplay and David F. Sandberg as the director. Aside from Levi as the superhero, "Shazam" will also star Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Mark Strong as Doctor Sivana, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley and Ron Cephas Jones as the Wizard who grants Batson his powers.

"Shazam" is based on the DC comics "Captain Marvel." The film will be out in theaters in April 5, 2019.