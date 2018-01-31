'Shazam' Director Reveals That Production for Film Is Underway

DC Shown is Shazam in the animated movie "Justice League War."

Film director David F. Sandberg has revealed earlier this week that his next project with DC, "Shazam," has already started shooting. Sandberg took to Instagram to share the good news with a new set photo from the film.

On his Instagram account, Sandberg posted on Monday the first photo from the set of "Shazam," indicating in its caption that the movie had already started filming. He also revealed in his post that the film's working title is "Franklin." Apparently, Sandberg is excited about the project because they started production earlier than originally planned.

"Shazam" is set for release on April 5, 2019. Over the past several months, Sandberg has remained vocal about the project despite rumors that he's no longer attached to it. The film must be a dream-come-true for the director, who has always opened up about his hopes to direct a lighthearted superhero film. "Shazam" is reportedly going to feature a much lighter and comedic tone, unlike the recent entries in the DC Extended Universe like "Batman V Superman" and "Justice League."

"Shazam" stars Zachary Levi as Billy Batson, the child who transforms into a superhero when he utters the word "Shazam!" "Shazam" is not Levi's first project in the superhero genre, though. He previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fandral in "Thor: The Dark World" and just recently, in "Thor: Ragnarok."

In an interview, Levi said what he likes about "Shazam" is that it's not as dark and heavy as the other films in the DCEU. "The big attraction for me with that character is the fact that every kid dreams of being Superman, right? I mean I certainly did, and Billy is a kid that gets the chance... I think this will be one of the more fun or lighthearted movies so far in the DC universe," said Levi.