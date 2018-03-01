'Shazam!' First Look: Photos of Zachary Levi's Shazam Suit Leaked on Reddit

DC Shown is Shazam in the animated movie "Justice League War"

Fans got an unexpected first look into Shazam's costume for the upcoming film, a leak that lead actor Zachary Levi says is totally unplanned.

On the last day of February, fans got a treat from Reddit user vivaelsam, who posted a photo of Levi on the set of his superhero movie, while wearing his suit. The costume notably looks a lot like the original Shazam! costume in the comics.

Levi has his back to whoever took the photo, but a lot of the necessary elements are visible — the two-tiered cape, arm band, red tights, and buccaneer boots. The photo has a holiday setting, with the 37-year-old actor surrounded by Christmas trees.

Superhero films normally plan the reveal of their character's costumes as a huge marketing stunt. But when filming in outdoor locations that are not locked down, it is hard to ensure that no photo will be leaked.

Levi took to social media to clarify that his costume was not supposed to be revealed that way.

"That wasn't planned," Levi said in an Instagram Live video. "That was completely unplanned and hopefully we'll be able to have a better pic at some point out there for people to see." The actor, however, neither confirmed nor denied whether the leaked costume is his official and final suit for the movie.

It is interesting to note that the leak came out on the last day of the love month. A couple of weeks ago, another Redditor predicted that the official Shazam! costume will be revealed soon.

"Now I know this is stupid and I'm most probably reaching with this theory but I think we will get the costume reveal by end of Feb. Why? Because Shazam aka Captain Marvel made his debut appearance on Feb 1940," wrote user Sabya2kMukherjee.

Director David F. Sandberg, who has been very active in discussing the film on various platforms, responded to this post by saying the costume reveal will be related with the character's debut. He hinted though that the costume will look a lot like what Shazam! used in the animated film "Justice League: War." "Once pics have been released I can tell you more about where the inspirations came from and why certain choices were made," he added.