'Shazam' Movie News: Zachary Levi and Asher Angel Together in One Frame at 'Justice League' Premiere

DC The live-action standalone film feature of "Shazam" is slated to hit the big screen in April 2019.

While Shazam and Billy Batson can never be in the same place at once, the actors set to play the roles, Zachary Levi and Asher Angel, respectively, recently shared the same frame as they posed before the clicking cameras at the premiere of "Justice League."

Shortly after it was announced that Levi bagged the role of Shazam for the DC superhero's upcoming solo and eponymous movie, it was also revealed that Angel bagged the role of Billy Batson, the kid alter-ego of Shazam. Unlike other superheroes who hide under a secret identity, Shazam and his alter-ego are two different individuals. Hence, as Levi and Angel cannot share the same frame in the upcoming "Shazam" movie, many were delighted to see their photo together at the recently held "Justice League" premiere in Los Angeles.

Some opine that the execution of "Shazam" may be trickier than other superhero movies as it involves two different actors playing one entity. Hence, it all boils down to the respective abilities of Levi and Angel to connect the dual personalities of the superhero.

What a blast last night @justiceleague premiere #billybatson #shazam ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Levi, the actor revealed that the upcoming "Shazam" movie is similar to Tom Hank's "Big," the comedy movie that featured the story of a boy who magically transformed into an adult. The difference, though, according to the actor, is that "Shazam" will feature superpowers.

"The hope is that it's gonna feel like the movie 'Big', but with super powers. So, you're gonna have the heart of that kind of Tom Hanks of the kid in you," Levi said in an interview.

Whether it remains to be seen if "Shazam" can deliver the same feeling that "Big" did, one thing is for sure: Levi is grateful for the opportunity to play the superhero character, citing that not every actor gets the chance to do so.

"I'm honored and greatly humbled to be a part of it. It's insane. These superhero roles, they come around very seldom and to be somebody who's blessed enough to get to pull that brass ring and to go have a franchise, a tentpole, it's insane," Levi said.

"Shazam" is slated for an April 2019 release.