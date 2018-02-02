'Shazam' Movie Updates: 'Annabelle: Creation' Actress Joins Cast

DC The live-action standalone film feature of "Shazam" is slated to hit the big screen in April 2019.

"Annabelle: Creation" actress Lotta Losten has revealed that she is a part of the upcoming "Shazam" movie.

In a recent Twitter post, Losten revealed that she is teaming up anew with her husband, David F. Sandberg, in another movie that he is helming, "Shazam." Despite her reveal, though, the actress was mum on what character she will be playing.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time for Losten to work with her husband. Apart from joining Sandberg in "Annabelle: Creation," she had also worked with him in his other movies, such as "Lights Out" and his short films "Closet Space" and "Attic Panic."

While Losten's role in "Shazam" is still a mystery, it is already a known fact that the movie's main antagonist will be Dr. Sivana, which will be portrayed by actor Mark Strong. Although reports claim that the principal photography for the movie has already kicked off, it is believed that Strong has yet to film his scenes. And, while waiting for his turn to showcase his acting chops before the grinding cameras, Strong makes sure that he is fit enough for the role by devoting his life to his workout routine.

Giacomo Farci, the trainer for the upcoming DC movie, recently shared on his Twitter account some photos and videos showing Strong's training. Because of the intensity of his workout routine, many fans believe that Strong's Dr. Sivana character may be involved in a lot of action scenes in the movie. After all, in an earlier interview, Strong already hinted that it may be the case.

''I've been training like a mad man, I'm about to go over and see the stunt guys, I've been trying all of these harnesses on and I think I'm going to be doing lots of flying around and firing electricity out of my hands," Strong told Contact Music in an interview last month.

"Shazam" is slated for an April 2019 release.