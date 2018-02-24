DC Shown is Shazam in the animated movie "Justice League War."

David Sandberg has revealed that Shazam's (Zachary Levi) costume in the superhero's upcoming eponymous movie will be similar to what the character wears in "Justice League War."

While "Shazam" has yet to reveal any promotional images, Sandberg, director of the upcoming DC movie, has already revealed what Shazam's costume will look like in the movie. Responding to a fan on Reddit, Sandberg said that the superhero's costume will be similar to what he wears in the 2014 animated direct-to-video DC movie "Justice League War," which means that the live-action version of the character may wear a red suit and a hooded white cape, too.

"Once pics have been released I can tell you more about where the inspirations came from and why certain choices were made," Sandberg wrote on Reddit as a response to the fan who asked him what Shazam's costume will be.

"Justice League War" was based on the comic book story arc written by Geoff Johns, where Shazam replaces Aquaman in the league of superheroes.

Meanwhile, Levy also recently teased the fans what his character's costume will be as he shared a photo of him on Instagram. While the actor was garbed in a coat, he said in his caption to the photo that under it is his Shazam costume.

When Henry Cavill, who plays the role of Superman in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), the interconnected stories of DC superheroes and villains in one cinematic universe, joked that his (Levi's) costume looks warm, the actor jokingly replied that it's because he is magic. After all, as compared to Superman, whose powers come from his Kryptonian heritage, Shazam's alter-ego, Billy Batson (Asher Angel) magically transforms into a superhero after shouting the word "Shazam," which is an acronym for the combined names of Solomon, Hercules, Achilles, Zeus, Atlas, and Mercury.

"Shazam" is currently in its principal photography stage and is slated to arrive in the theaters on April 5, 2019.