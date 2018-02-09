'Shazam' News: Synopsis Confirms Movie's Lighthearted, Comic Tone

DC The live-action standalone film feature of "Shazam" is slated to hit the big screen in April 2019.

The recently released synopsis for the upcoming DC movie "Shazam" has confirmed earlier reports that the movie will be lighthearted and fun, indeed.

"Shazam" director David F. Sandberg already hinted last year that the upcoming DC movie he is directing will deviate from the predominantly dark toned DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movies as it will be lighthearted and fun. With the release of the synopsis of the movie recently, it has been confirmed that it will really be the case, indeed.

Avid DC fans know too well that the teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transforms into the powerful superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) by shouting the word "Shazam!" which stands for Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. However, as revealed by the recently released synopsis, the upcoming movie version will portray Shazam as a childlike superhero as he carries with him the traits of the teenage Billy Batson even after his transformation.

"Still a kid at heart--inside a ripped, godlike body--Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child," goes a part of the upcoming movie's synopsis as published by Gamespot.

Despite the superhero having the typical traits of a teenager, though, the synopsis also reveals that Shazam will need to learn how to use his powers quickly so that he can be the superhero he is meant to be and fight the evil that Doctor Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) controls. As rumors that came out last month claimed that "Shazam" may feature Henry Cavill's Superman as a superhero inspiration for Shazam, it may be possible that it will be the Man of Steel who will guide the new superhero on how to use his powers and fight the forces of evil.

"Shazam" is currently in production and is slated for an April 2019 release.