'Shazam!' Release Date, Cast, Plot News: Zachary Levi Flies to Toronto to Prepare For Production

Zachary Levi confirms that work on "Shazam!" will officially roll. The actor recently flew to Toronto for the production of the Warner Bros. film under the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Instagram/ZacharyLevi Zachary Levi is making big preparations for his role as a superhero in DC's "Shazam!"

The actor shared a quick video on his Instagram about flying to the Canadian city right after Christmas. He's going with his friend, Eric Blackman, who's apparently also helping the actor physically prepare for his superhero film.

"We're going to Toronto, guys," the actor shared. "We're going to Toronto to make a little movie called 'Shazam!'

Warner Bros and DC originally planned to make a movie featuring the superhero Shazam, also known as Captain Marvel in the comic book series, with his arch-nemesis Black Adam. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was supposed to play the other character but in July, DC Films president Geoff Johns announced a change in plans.

"We haven't announced any casting yet, but Dwayne isn't going to be in this movie," Johns said. "He's still doing Black Adam, but he won't be in 'Shazam!'"

Levi's casting as Shazam raised eyebrows as well as comic book fans could not picture him in the role. The actor promised he will be buffing up for the character. His temporary move to Toronto will involve workouts and training with Blackman, costume fittings and other preparations before the principal photography in February.

Captain Marvel appeared in the comic books in 1939 under Fawcett Comics as the alter ego of a teenager named Billy Batson. He'd say "Shazam!" to transform into a superhero and fight the villains.

DC sued Fawcett Comics for copyright infringement as Captain Marvel had similarities to Superman. The company eventually won the license for the character and this was how Captain Marvel became part of the DC Universe. Marvel Comics, however, sued DC for the Marvel trademark that led to the rebranding of Captain Marvel to just Shazam.

DCEU scheduled "Shazam!" for a 2019 release in theaters. David F. Sandberg will direct the movie from a script that C.C. Beck, Bill Parker, Henry Gauden and Darren Lemke wrote.