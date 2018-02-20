'Shazam' Rumors: The Joker to Make a Cameo in the Movie

DC The live-action standalone film feature of "Shazam" is slated to hit the big screen in April 2019.

Photos from the set of "Shazam" have been shared online, and one of which got the fans speculating if The Joker will be a part of the movie.

While the photos in reference are nothing more than posters for boxing matches in a Philadelphia gym, one comes with an advertisement of Ace Chemicals at its bottom part. Since several versions of The Joker's origin story have the Batman villain landing in a vat of chemicals at the Ace Chemical plant, whether intentionally or accidentally, many now have come to suspect that the DC villain character may appear in the "Shazam" movie.

Here are some of the posters made on the boxing gym. Although #SHAZAMMovie looks to be taking place in Philly, Gotham could still exist in this universe. Also a missed opportunity to add Wildcat #AceChemicals pic.twitter.com/XJn4m7gpzK — PotbellyGamers (@PotbellyGamers) February 15, 2018

However, some believe that it is unlikely for "Shazam" to feature the Joker in the movie. After all, Shazam (Zachary Levi) has a villain of his own to deal with: Dr. Sivana ( Mark Strong).

''I've been training like a madman. I'm about to go over and see the stunt guys, I've been trying all of these harnesses on and I think I'm going to be doing lots of flying around and firing electricity out of my hands," Strong said earlier as he talked about his preparations for his Dr. Sivana role.

Although it is unlikely for The Joker to appear in "Shazam," the leaked photos have suggested that the upcoming movie may be set in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), the same universe where the respective stories of other DC superheroes and villains are interconnected in one cinematic universe. Hence, it is possible for other DC characters who have already been featured in a movie to make a cameo in it, including Superman (Henry Cavill). After all, according to rumors, "Shazam" may feature the Man of Steel in a cameo as he may serve as a superhero inspiration to Shazam's alter-ego, the teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel).

Whether this will really be the case or not, fans can only confirm once "Shazam" hits the theaters in April 2019.