'Shazam' Rumors: Upcoming DC Movie to Feature Batman

DC The live-action standalone film feature of "Shazam" is slated to hit the big screen in April 2019.

While the upcoming "Shazam" movie has yet to enter production, it is now speculated that it may feature the appearance of Batman.

Despite the underwhelming box-office performance of the currently showing "Justice League" in the domestic theaters, reports claim that the earlier announced DC movies are still pushing through. Although there were rumors claiming that "Shazam" has been cancelled, David Sandberg director of the upcoming DC superhero movie, has suggested in his response in a Reddit forum that it will not be the case.

"Nobody told me. Can I take the day off tomorrow then? I really want to sleep in," Sandberg said as a response to the rumors saying that the movie has been scrapped.

Based on Sandberg's response, it is apparent that he is busy working on the upcoming DC movie. In fact, the director recently posted on his personal Instagram account an animated clip showing Shazam's alter-ego, Billy Batson, along with Batman in a scene.

As Batman approaches the seemingly unconscious Billy Batson, he attempts to wake up the boy and tells him to say something. As he opens his eyes, Billy Batson says the word "Shazam" and transforms to his superhero form. The animated clip is then followed by a live-action clip from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," where Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) wakes up from his nightmare.

Because of Sandberg's post, it is now speculated that the upcoming standalone live-action movie of the superhero may feature Batman, too. After all, despite being produced by New Line Cinema, Warner Bros' sister company, the movie is still part of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), which means Batman and Shazam exist in the same universe.

However, as Affleck has expressed his desire to exit from his Bruce Wayne/Batman role in the DCEU, it remains unclear whether the Batman it will feature in case is still that of the current actor.

Meanwhile, "Shazam" has been reported to enter production in February 2018 and features Zachary Levi in the titular role while Asher Angel has been cast as Billy Batson.

The movie is slated for an April 2019 release.