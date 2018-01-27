Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is a promotional image for "Man of Steel," which was released in 2013. Rumors claim that "Man of Steel 2" will be announced at the San Diego Comic Con 2018.

While it was reported earlier this month that Warner Bros may soon announce "Man of Steel 2," the latest reports claim that Henry Cavill may be reprising his Superman role earlier than expected as the DC superhero may appear in the upcoming "Shazam" movie, too.

Sources claim that the "Shazam" movie will feature the appearance of Superman prior to the alleged "Man of Steel 2." Allegedly, Warner Bros executives want to take advantage of the positive response Cavill's character received from the audience in "Justice League."

Although it remains unclear whether Superman will, indeed, be a part of "Shazam," it is suspected that he will serve as an inspiration to the young Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who transforms into the young superhero upon shouting the word "Shazam," which stands for Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Hence, Superman may serve as a role model superhero to Shazam's (Zachary Levi) alter-ego in the movie.

To recall, it was reported earlier this month that Cavill would return as Superman for "Man of Steel 2." According to sources, the sequel was supposed to be announced after the release of "Justice League" as, reportedly, Warner Bros was overwhelmed with the positive response the character got at the advance screenings of the movie. However, with "Justice League's" underwhelming box-office performance, the announcement had been supposedly delayed.

In an interview last November, Cavill expressed his desire for another solo Superman movie. For the actor, "Justice League" has, indeed, finally gotten Superman right after having been depicted as a dark and serious superhero in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Now there is a fantastic chance to show Superman in his full colors and tell a very complex, character-driven movie that is based on story and have that wonderful sensation of hope and happiness. A feel-good movie with lessons laced in there as well," Cavill said.

Other sources claim, though, that "Man of Steel 2" will not be announced earlier than summer this year as it is alleged that Warner Bros will reveal it at the upcoming San Diego Comic Con, and release the movie in 2020.