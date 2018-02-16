Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is Henry Cavill as Superman in a scene from "Man of Steel."

Speculations on Henry Cavill's Superman making a cameo in "Shazam" have grown louder after the actor posted a comment on Zachary Levi's Instagram post recently.

In a recent Instagram post, Levi, who is playing the DC superhero Shazam in the upcoming eponymous movie, teased that he is wearing his character's costume under his winter coat. This prompted Cavill to leave a comment on Levy's post, saying that his costume looks warm.

"Well that's cuz mine is magic," Levi replied to Cavill's comment, referencing to the source of Shazam's powers: Magic.

While the exchange of comments between the two may be nothing more than a friendly banter, it has fueled speculations that Cavill's Superman may, indeed, appear for a cameo in the "Shazam" movie. After all, it was reported last month that the Man of Steel will be featured in the movie to serve as a superhero inspiration to Shazam.

The synopsis for the upcoming DC movie was recently released, and it hints that Shazam may need some help on how to use his powers. While the DC character comes into being after a teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel in the movie) shouts the word "Shazam," he will still act like a young boy despite assuming a new form. Hence, he may, indeed, need some mentoring from Superman and learn how to use his powers.

"Still a kid at heart--inside a ripped, godlike body--Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he'll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Doctor Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong)," goes a portion of the synopsis of "Shazam."

Is Superman really a part of "Shazam?" Will he really mentor Shazam on how to be a superhero?

Find out when the movie arrives in April 2019.