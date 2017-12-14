'She-Ra: Princess of Power' News: Reboot to Arrive on Netflix in 2018

REUTERS/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014.

Childhood superhero She-Ra is getting a reboot on Netflix.

According to Deadline, "She-Ra: Princess of Power" is only one of six new animated series getting a place on Netflix, in collaboration with DreamWorks Animation Television.

For those who are unaware, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man who appeared in an animated television series in the 1980s. At the time, there was a huge demand for a female-led fantasy series after "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" debuted. Behind the wheel will be Noelle Stevenson, an Eisner Award-winning author who will serve as executive producer.

The other five animated series landing on Netflix are "Trolls: The Beat Goes On!," "The Boss Baby: Back in Business," "Harvey Street Kids," "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants," and "3 Below," the second installment in the "Tales of Arcadia" trilogy. Additionally, the third part of "Trollhunters" will also be debuting next year.

As of now, an exact premiere date for "She-Ra" has yet to be announced. The only known arrival date is for "Trolls," which is scheduled to bow on Jan. 19. Skylar Astin from the "Pitch Perfect" movies and Amanda Leighton from "This Is Us" will be voicing Branch and Poppy, respectively.

But, She-Ra is not the only childhood superhero getting the modern treatment. Her twin brother, Prince Adam/He-Man, is also getting a new film. According to TheWrap, David S. Goyer is apparently in talks to helm the "Masters of the Universe" reboot from Sony. Goyer has already written a script.

The "Masters of the Universe" reboot is being produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists. DeVon Franklin also serves as a producer. Julia Pistor and David Voss from Mattel are attached as executive producers. Sony executive Matthew Milan is set to oversee the film.

The upcoming "Masters of the Universe" film is set to premiere on Dec. 18, 2019, while the "She-Ra" reboot is expected to be released sometime in 2018 on Netflix.