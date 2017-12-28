'Shenmue III' News: Developer Reveals What Happens 'Then, Now and Tomorrow' in New Interview

Ys Net via Kickstarter Promo image for 'Shenmue 3'

The developers of the much-awaited crowdfunded game "Shenmue III" from Ys Net have released a number of details via a new interview.

In the said interview, game director Yu Suzuki and animation producer Hiroaki Takeuchi provided some insights on what fans can expect from the upcoming action-adventure role-playing game.

The interview, which can be seen on YouTube, was titled "Then, Now, and Tomorrow." In it, the developers looked back to two years ago when they first started working on the game and then provided fans with information on where they were right now in terms of its progress and what awaits in the future for "Shenmue III."

Suzuki recalled that it was their first time to use the Unreal Engine 4 to make "Shenmue III." "It allowed for more conventional techniques than I expected, which in turn also brought with it completely new efficiencies," he added.

As for the graphics of "Shenmue III," the developers teased that the upcoming installment certainly went through a major improvement compared to the previous "Shenmue" games. However, they also set the record straight and told fans that they must not expect AAA-caliber graphics.

Suzuki said: "While there are of course things that would not compared to a triple-A title, they are better than what I had originally planned for and have started to come into their own."

The "Shenmue III" developers were also undeniably serious about delivering a high-quality title jam-packed with a wide array of gameplay elements.

The developers confirmed that they were continuously working on the roster of playable characters that would arrive with "Shenmue III" and said: "It will go up to around 100 characters. The character design studio Lakshya Digital is working with us now, and we are seeing some really great models. I know these characters will make an impact and leave an impression."

Meanwhile, developers have yet to confirm the game's specific release date. But Suzuki reiterated that it will happen before 2018 ends, calling it "the year we breathed life into the 'Shenmue' characters."

"Shenmue III" is slated to be released on Windows PC and PlayStation 4.