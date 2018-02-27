'Shenmue III' Update: New Footage and Screenshots Released for Upcoming Game

Ys Net One of many characters featured in the new batch of screenshots shown off at MAGIC 2018 for "Shenmue III."

"Shenmue III" recently made an appearance at this year's Magic Monaco conference and with it came a bunch of new screenshots showing off the much anticipated game as well as some new footage from an exclusive trailer shown at the event which has now leaked online.

The first thing to go over would be the new images that were officially released by Japanese developer Ys Net. All of the images can be found on the game's official website and there are four new shots in total.

The first image shows off a young child, smiling gleefully at something off-screen. The next has "Shenmue" protagonist Ryo standing near a currently unnamed woman that was first revealed some time ago. They appear to have a conversation on a bridge.

Third is of Ryo standing behind an old man. The final picture is of another new character, some muscular man that looks like he is about to get into a fight, presumably with Ryo.

Admittedly, none of these images make any sense without any real context and Ys Net has still been very hush about what they mean and just what the game will be about to begin with.

Outside of these new promotional images, they revealed a new trailer at the event that was supposed to stay behind closed doors. However, the trailer in question has leaked online and showcases some actual gameplay.

The leaked trailer shows Ryo training in hand-to-hand combat while also getting into some real scruffs himself. So far, it seems much of the interaction in the game comes in the form of quick-time events.

It should be noted that the footage is from an early build of the game and the developers have said that many of the more off-putting aspects in the video, such as the faces, have been fixed in the most recent build.

"Shenmue III" was first announced back in 2015 as a Kickstarter campaign. It is scheduled to be released by the second half of 2018.