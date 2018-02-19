Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) in Sherlock

While fans remain hopeful about the return of "Sherlock" for season 5 in the soonest possible time, one of its lead stars is glad that the show is on an indefinite hiatus.

In an interview with Radio Times, series co-creator Steven Moffat mentioned that they might be implementing a "longer gap" for the fifth season of the series inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's bestselling novels.

According to the showrunner, fans might have to wait for at least two years before they can watch the new installment of the show. This might not sit well with those who are waiting to see the next adventures of the legendary detective.

But speaking with Den of Geek, Martin Freeman revealed that he is glad that the BBC series where he portrays the role of Dr. John Watson is taking a break for a while.

"But speaking for myself, I'd quite like to take a break from that for a while. Just that sort of...clamor. Which is lovely, cause people like your show, but it can feel quite pressured actually. Know what I mean?" Freeman stated in the interview.

He also mentioned that the break could help the people behind the show to come up with a plan to surprise the fans, but too much surprise may not also be a good thing. "It's a tricky one. It's a hard one, because there is so much expectation on that show, more than anything I've ever done. I'm happy to give it a rest for a while certainly," he also said.

While some fans were skeptical if BBC will still renew "Sherlock" for its fifth season, Moffatt claimed that there might still be a chance to see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes and his best friend Dr. Watson in the future. "We're not going to do Sherlock whilst we're doing Dracula. So it's not going to happen in the immediate future. Never say never, but no – we don't have an idea [right now]," Moffatt said.