'Sherlock' Season 5 Renewal: Creator Steven Moffat Certain Show Continues Even With Older Holmes

The co-creator of "Sherlock" isn't giving up on the show's return. Steven Moffat stated that he's still certain of a "Sherlock" season 5 renewal even if this means Holmes or Watson could be a bit older.

Moffat expressed confidence that BBC won't cancel "Sherlock" despite no looming productions on schedule. He believes that the show's success is a huge factor in the network's decision.

He and co-creator Mark Gatiss, however, haven't written new scripts because of other commitments. Main stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes) and Martin Freeman (John Watson) also have packed work schedules in the next few years, which makes filming new episodes currently unattainable.

"We will do it again at some point. I don't think it will be very soon. It's due a longer gap," Moffat said. "There is no upper limit on how long we can do it. Holmes and Watson can be 60 or 70."

A long gap between seasons, however, isn't unusual in television these days with the popularity of on-demand viewing, reboots, and revivals. HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," for instance, took six years to follow-up season 8 with season 9. "The X-Files" and "Twin Peaks" returned on air following decade-long gaps.

Moffat hinted in July that he's working on a secret "Sherlock" project with executive producer Sue Vertue. His pronouncements implied that it won't necessarily be a television project but it will have ties to the show.

Speculations are that Moffat and Vertue could be part of the upcoming Sherlock-themed attraction that BBC wants to mount in London Paramount with other properties like "Doctor Who" and "Top Gear." If plans go as scheduled, the theme park will open to the public in 2021.

Meanwhile, BBC will put back previous seasons of "Sherlock" on its digital platform this December. This way, subscribers can binge-watch the show during the holiday break.

"Sherlock" debuted in 2010 on BBC in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S. The series has a total of 13 episodes so far.