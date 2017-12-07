'Sherlock' Season 5 Renewal News: Steven Moffat Believes Production Will Start 'At Some Point'

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in 'Sherlock'

A fifth season of BBC's "Sherlock" may still push through, showrunner Steven Moffat claimed.

In an interview with the new issue of Radio Times that was spotted by Cultbox, Moffat answered the question about the future of the critically acclaimed crime drama based from the "Sherlock Holmes" detective stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

According to the TV executive, most of the people who were involved in the series are currently busy at the moment. This means that despite his departure from the "Doctor Who" series, his time is still preoccupied since he and his series co-creator Mark Gatiss are doing other projects, as well as the show's lead stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Both actors are involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Cumberbatch signed up to portray the role of Doctor Strange in the film with the same title. Freeman, on the other hand, played the character Everett Ross in "Captain America: Civil War."

However, Moffat claimed that the cameras will still start rolling for the show sometime in the future.

"I vaguely assume we will do it again at some point. I don't think it will be very soon. It's due a longer gap", Moffat stated. "It is still enormously successful, so there will always be a demand for it, I hope. And there is no upper limit on how long we can do it. Holmes and Watson can be 60 or 70".

Based on Moffat's statement, it can be assumed that the production for "Sherlock" season 5 may not begin within the next two years. According to a report, Moffat and Gatiss might have their hands full at the moment since the are scheduled to begin working on their new Dracula TV series next year.

BBC is expected to make further announcements about the production of "Sherlock" season 5 once the schedules of the people behind the scenes become available for the project.