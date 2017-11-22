'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch Seen Filming New TV Show 'Patrick Melrose'

"Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch is working on a new TV series. The actor was recently seen on the Glasgow, Scotland set of "Patrick Melrose," which will screen on Showtime in the U.S. in 2018.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Benedict Cumberbatch is the playboy Patrick Melrose in his upcoming TV series.

The first photo of the "Doctor Strange" actor as the titular character of his new show just surfaced online. It showed Cumberbatch looking cool in his sunglasses, coat, and a fashionably-coordinated scarf while holding a cigarette.

A few weeks back, the actor was also seen wearing an eyepatch while filming his scenes outside Glasgow's cold streets. The actor waved to fans who recognized him in the public setting.

Cumberbatch assumes the role of the ultimate upper-class playboy in "Patrick Melrose." His character has been described as "aristocratic and outrageously funny" but Melrose has a deep dark secret involving an abusive relationship with his father and a complicit mother.

"Patrick Melrose" is a semi-autobiographical story from the book series that author Edward St. Aubyn published in 2012. David Nicholls adapted his novels into a five-episode miniseries.

The stories will span between the 1960s to the early 2000s to depict Melrose's childhood and adult years. "Patrick Melrose" touches on a timely subject on mental health. It explores how one person's childhood experiences and adversity can shape his emotional well-being as an adult.

Joining Cumberbatch on "Patrick Melrose" are Hugo Weaving ("Lord of the Rings"), Jennifer Jason Leigh ("Atypical"), Anna Madeley ("Mr. Selfridge") and Allison Williams ("Get Out"). Showtime collaborated with Sky Atlantic in the distribution of the series but an air date has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch's stint on "Sherlock" hasn't officially ended. BBC hasn't announced the cancellation of the show but most of the stars, including showrunners Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, believe it might take years before a fifth season returns to the small screen because of everyone's busy schedules.

Aside from "Patrick Melrose," Cumberbatch is also working on "Avengers: Infinity War" as Doctor Strange. He's up for several projects in 2018 including "Gypsy Boy," "Now You See Me" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."