'Sherlock' Updates: Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Martin Freeman's Opinion About Season 5 'Pathetic'

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) in BBC One's 'Sherlock'

Benedict Cumberbatch seems to be unhappy with the statement of his "Sherlock" co-star Martin Freeman about the future of the critically-acclaimed spy series.

In an interview with The Telegraph in March, Freeman mentioned that he has not heard any more details about the possible production of "Sherlock" season 5.

According to the actor who plays the role of Dr. John Watson in the series, there are no new details about the future of the contemporary TV adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "Sherlock Holmes" literary series.

He also mentioned that he thinks it is already impossible to see the return of the series after its fourth season, citing the incredible demands of the fans to see more episodes of the crime drama show from BBC One.

"Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing," the actor said. "People's expectations, some of it's not fun anymore. It's not a thing to be enjoyed, it's a thing of: 'You better f***ing do this, otherwise, you're a c***.' That's not fun anymore," he added.

But in a separate interview with the same publication, Cumberbatch slammed Freeman for his opinion and called it "pathetic."

"It's pretty pathetic if that's all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality. What, because of expectations? I don't know," the actor who plays the role of the iconic literary character said. "I don't necessarily agree with that ... There's a level of obsession where [the franchise] becomes [the fans'] even though we're the ones making it. But I just don't feel affected by that in the same way, I have to say," he went on to say.

The opposing opinion of both "Sherlock" stars might not help the fate of the crime drama series since the people behind the show has no plans to come up with new episodes any time soon.

In February, series co-creator Steven Moffat revealed that the future of the show lies on the willingness of both actors to participate in the production of show's next season.

Moffat also noted that the first chapter of the series is definitely over. Dr. Watson became the brave widower of Mary Morstan (Amanda Abbington), while Sherlock Holmes became a smarter, more humane version of the legendary detective from 221B Baker Street.

However, both actors should decide whether they want to do the fifth installment of "Sherlock" or not. "Whether we ever get to Chapter Two - our boys consciously living the myth and battling wrong-doers - rather depends on our two stars. I'd be slightly surprised if we never made it again. But I've been surprised before," Moffat said in the interview that was cited by Digital Spy.

The schedules of both actors made it hard for them to be involved in a new installment of "Sherlock." Freeman just finished working on "Black Panther" as CIA agent Everett K. Ross. Cumberbatch, on the other hand, is currently involved in the production of several Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Dr. Stephen Strange, particularly in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" and another "Avengers" film that will be released in 2019.