Shetland Season 4 Premiere Date: Perez Solves Longstanding Mystery About A Teenage Girl's Death

BBC One Promo image for 'Shetland' season 4

After what seems to be a long wait, BBC One's mystery police drama "Shetland" finally returns for season 4.

According to the synopsis for episode 1 that will be aired on Tuesday, Feb. 13, Thomas Malone (Stephen Walters) will return to Shetland after spending time behind bars for 23 years for the killing of the teenage girl named Lizzie Kilmuir even if he claims that he was not responsible for the crime.

Even if most of the residents of Shetland believe that Malone was really guilty of committing the murder, the granting of his appeal and his release could mean that someone might be the real culprit for the crime. However, a local journalist named Sally McColl was found dead as soon as Malone arrived in the island. This means that Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) and his team will have to work hard to solve both Lizzie and Sally's cases and lock the right killer in jail.

Other details about what fans should look forward to when "Shetland" returns for season 4. But BBC Scotland executive producer Gaynor Holmes told The Sun that she was hoping that the fans of the show will be excited with the surprises that are in store in the upcoming season.

On the other hand, ITV Studios executive producer Kate Bartlett also mentioned that they were happy to be working with BBC Scotland to come up with a new season of "Shetland."

"David Kane has created a compelling and distinctive crime story told across six hours. We are also thrilled to have the brilliant core cast return, led by Douglas Henshall," she also said.

Aside from Henshall, fans of the series will also see Alison O'Donnell as Detective Constable Alison McIntosh, Steven Robertson as Sandy Wilson, Mark Bonnar as Duncan Hunter, and Julie Graham as Procurator Fiscal Rhona Kelly returns in the six-episode season.

The premiere episode of "Shetland" season 4 will be aired by BBC One on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m.