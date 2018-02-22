Yamai wants game to be fully enjoyable whether it's played on TV or enjoyed as handheld title

"Shin Megami Tensei V" was first announced last year. And while not much has been heard about the game following its initial reveal, fans can rest assured that work is happening on this eagerly anticipated title.

Producer Kazuyuki Yamai recently shared some interesting new details about the upcoming game during an interview with 4Gamer, and the folks from Siliconera have provided a translation of the conversation.

Upon being asked if development of the game was now in full swing, Yamai confirmed that yes, development was fully underway. The producer added that they have tasked more people to work on the game and that more team members may still be brought in.

Yamai was then asked to provide his thoughts on developing "Shin Megami Tensei V" for the Nintendo Switch.

According to Yamai, he wants the upcoming game to feature excellent content since this marks the first time in quite a while that an installment of the series has been released for a home console. He mentioned that they want fans to really enjoy the game while it is being displayed on television.

The producer also wants to take advantage of the Switch's portability by allowing players to enjoy a more relaxed playing experience with the game when the device is in handheld mode.

Yamai did not reveal anything new about what kind of story will be featured in this new "Shin Megami Tensei" game this time around, although he did hint at what issues it would touch on during an earlier interview with Famitsu.

RPG Site provided a translation of that interview, and back then, Yamai hinted that issues like unemployment and terrorism may be discussed.

Obviously, there is still a lot that has not been revealed about "Shin Megami Tensei V" at this point, but hopefully for fans, more details will be provided sooner rather than later.