'Shin Megami Tensei V' News: Producer Kazuyuki Yamai Provides Development Update, Eyes Formal Reveal

"Shin Megami Tensei V," the next mainline installment of the long-running role-playing game series, is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, though fans should probably not expect it to be released for that console anytime soon.

Speaking recently to 4Gamer, producer Kazuyuki Yamai provided a development update for the new RPG.

According to a translation of Yamai's comments provided by DualShockers, the RPG's development is currently in the "scrap and build" phase. The website noted that the expression "scrap and build" - as it was used by Yamai in that instance - essentially means that the game is still in the trial and error phase.

Yamai also shared that since the upcoming game was going to be released for a home console, he wanted to make sure that it was developed properly without needing to make any compromises.

All those revelations from Yamai suggested that "Shin Megami Tensei V" was still far from finished. That is likely why he also noted that he would be pleased if fans could remain patient.

Still, Yamai did share that he would like to give the game a formal reveal as soon as he can, so that may be something that can happen a little sooner

Earlier this year, Yamai also talked a bit about what the upcoming game will be about during an earlier interview with Famitsu. According to a translation of that conversation that was provided by RPG Site, he wants the game to discuss topics that trouble people currently such as terrorism and uncertain employment.

Yamai also talked about taking advantage of the Switch's unique properties and bringing back some of the features that fans of the series know and love, including fusions. New attributes are also expected to be introduced though Yamai did not detail these just yet.

More news about "Shin Megami Tensei V" should be made available in the near future.