'Shin Megami Tensei V' News: Western Version Confirmed, Will Be Playable on the Nintendo Switch

No release date currently known for the newest 'Shin Megami Tensei' game

YouTube courtesy of AtlusUSA 'Shin Megami Tensei V' is going to be made available to fans in the west

The developers have made it official. "Shin Megami Tensei V," the latest installment of the long-running Japanese role-playing game series, will be making its way to the west.

The announcement of the western version comes just a little over a month after the game was first revealed.

Along with the confirmation of the western version, developers also announced that the JRPG will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

Fans of the series will probably want to temper their excitement just a bit, however, as even with the recent announcement of the western version, there is still no release date or even a release year attached to the project, hinting that it may be a while before this title hits stores.

The good news for fans is that even though a release date is still not available, some important details about the game have already been provided.

Speaking previously to Famitsu, producer Kazuyuki Yamai hinted at what kind of story the game will be telling, while also revealing that some staples of the series are also going to be brought back.

The folks over at RPG Site provided a translation of the interview.

With regards to the overall theme that will permeate "Shin Megami Tensei V," Yamai hinted that the game will attempt to touch on the issues that people are talking about at this time, which include global concerns such as terrorism and nuclear warfare and topics that more people may relate to, like unemployment.

Yamai also talked about how the Unreal Engine is allowing them to do more things, particularly when it comes to the creation of environments.

During the interview, Yamai also confirmed that demon fusions were going to be featured once again. He teased that there may be new gameplay features introduced as well.

More news about what "Shin Megami Tensei V" will feature should be made available in the near future.