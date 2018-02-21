'Shin Megami Tensei V' Release Date: Atlus Confirms Full-Scale Development Of Game

YouTube/Atlas A screenshot from the trailer for "Shin Megami Tensei V"

"Shin Megami Tensei V" is officially in production.

Game producer Kazuyuki Yamai confirmed this in an interview with 4Gamer, assuring fans that the team working on the game had grown from when they first started.

"Although this number is still increasing, I feel that the production staff has come together considerably to a point — and reaching a milestone — where we can say we've started full-scale development," Yamai said.

The statement comes a couple of months after Yamai claimed that the "Shin Megami Tensei V" production was in "scrap-and-build phase." Clearly, the greater manpower contributed to the exciting progress.

"Shin Megami Tensei V" will be the first game in the series to be released in the console, specifically on the Nintendo Switch, which is why the title is a big deal for Yamai and his team.

They are making sure that the game has impressive content that will take advantage of the beefier hardware of the console while also having something for players who like their games portable. After all, previous "Shin Megami Tensei" titles were released on Nintendo handheld devices.

The upcoming title's 2013 direct predecessor "Shin Megami Tensei IV" and the 2016 spinoff "Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse" were both released on the Nintendo 3DS. In short, their goal is to make "Shin Megami Tensei V" a treat to play both on the handheld systems and on the consoles.

With regards to the elements players can expect in the game, Atlus is looking to create a bunch of demons for them to plough through, so there should be evil and monstrosity lurking at every corner in the game.

The team is putting thrice the effort on working on these demons for the upcoming title compared to the previous titles, which suggests that Atlus means business.

Being developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, "Shin Megami Tensei V" has no release date yet.