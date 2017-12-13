Twitter/anime_shingeki Screenshot featuring Annie Leonhart from, “Wall Sina, Goodbye,” the first of three original animation DVD (OAD) episodes adapting the spin-off novel, “Shingeki no Kyojin: Lost Girls,” created by Hiroshi Seko.

The 24th compilation volume of Hajime Isayama's popular dark fantasy manga series, "Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)," has been released last week, and along with it came a special 25-minute anime episode based on Hiroshi Seko's spin-off novel.

Seko's "Shingeki no Kyojin: Lost Girls (Attack on Titan: Lost Girls)" is, in turn, based on two mini-visual novels released by Nitroplus in 2013, which were included in the third and sixth volumes of the anime series' Blu-ray release. Both visual novels were written by Seko himself, who also worked as a scriptwriter for the anime adaptation.

The visual novels, titled "Lost in the Cruel World" and "Wall Sina, Goodbye" were later published as a novel under Kodansha Comics Deluxe imprint along with a third story titled, "Lost Girls."

The first of these stories, which focuses on Annie Leonhart, has been adapted into a special episode and bundled with the recently released 24th compilation volume of the original manga.

On the other hand, the upcoming 25th volume will also be bundled with another special episode, which will still be about Annie and is scheduled to be released next year on April 9. The third one, which will then feature Mikasa Ackerman, will be bundled with the 26th volume that has been scheduled to be released next year on Aug. 9.

A preview for "Wall Sina, Goodbye" has also been made available online. The story is set on the day before the Survey Corps went on their 57th expedition, and it focuses on Annie's search for a lost girl named Carly Stratmann in Stohess District. While she is at it, she inadvertently uncovers a criminal scheme that will help her through various challenges that can potentially affect her current as well as her upcoming tasks.

"Wall Sina, Goodbye," is only available with the limited edition of the "Shingeki no Kyojin" volume 24 compilation manga.