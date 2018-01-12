'Shingeki no Kyojin: Lost Girls' OVA 2 Latest News: Special Episode to Be Released in April

Twitter/anime_shingeki Screenshot featuring Annie Leonhart from, “Wall Sina, Goodbye,” the first of three original animation DVD (OAD) episodes adapting the spin-off novel, “Shingeki no Kyojin: Lost Girls,” created by Hiroshi Seko.

Fans of the popular Japanese dark fantasy anime series, "Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)," got to know more about Annie Leonhart's life with the release of the spin-off story, "Wall Sina, Goodbye, Part 1." What new details and discoveries will the upcoming second part reveal about Stohess District's Military Police Brigade soldier?

This special 25-minute anime adaptation is part of a series that will consist of three episodes, all of which is inspired by Hiroshi Seko's spin-off novel, "Shingeki no Kyojin Lost Girls (Attack on Titan: Lost Girls)."

Seko's spin-off novel is, in turn, based on the two mini-visual novels that were released by Nitroplus in 2013 and included in the third and sixth volumes of the anime series' Blu-ray release. Both of these visual novels were also written by Seko, who has also taken charge of writing the scripts for the anime adaptation.

The first adaptation, which focused on Annie, was bundled with the 24th compilation volume of the source manga by Hajime Isayama, which was released last December. The second one, which will continue Annie's story as she uncovers a criminal scheme in the city and runs into several other obstacles before her upcoming mission for her hometown.

The second original animation DVD (OAD), titled "Wall Sina, Goodbye, Part 2," will be bundled with the upcoming 25th compilation volume of the manga series, which has been scheduled for release on April 9.

On the other hand, the third and final OAD, which will focus on Mikasa Ackerman, will be released on Aug. 9 together with the 26th compilation volume.

Fans were mostly pleased by the outcome of the adaptation, with some of them even praising the special episode's animation, especially its depiction of the fight scenes involving Annie.

More information about "Shingeki no Kyojin: Lost Girls" will be released in the coming months on the franchise's official site and Twitter page.