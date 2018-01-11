Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion The Animation Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese mecha anime series, “Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion The Animation,” inspired by Takara Tomy’s Shinkalion toy line.

Series protagonist Hayato Hayasugi has suddenly found himself piloting the Shinkalion E5 on the Japanese mecha anime series, "Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion The Animation."

But while this may well be the realization of every young boy's dreams, the preview for the next episode, titled "Clash! Shinkalion vs the Giant Monstrous Being," reveals that Hayato, who is being voiced by Ayane Sakura, will initially be at a lost on what to do next. And with the young boy doubting his own ability to pilot such a huge mecha all on his own, will he even be able to fight the monstrous threat that's standing right before him?

The preview further teases that he may still stand a chance. It seems that Shashot, the conductor robot voiced by Yuuji Ueda will be on hand to provide Hayato with the appropriate instructions in order to be able to efficiently pilot the Shinkalion.

And even though Hayato is surprised by how the robot sudden changed into such a supportive character, he takes Shashot's advice to heart and launches the Shinkalion's ultimate attack.

But will this really be enough to bring their monstrous enemy down?

The series, which is inspired by Takara Tomy's popular Shinkalion toy line, is being directed by Takahiro Ikezoe, with Kento Shimoyama taking charge of the series composition, as well as writing the script for the pilot episode.

It also features the voices of Hikaru Midorikawa as Shinpei Izumi, Tomokazu Sugita as Hokuto Hayasugi, Ayana Taketatsu as Azusa Ueda, Manami Numakura as Akita Oga, Rie Murakawa as Tsuranuki Daimonyama, Risa Shimizu as Sakura Hayasugi, Sora Amamiya as Futaba Mihara, and Wakana Kingyo as Haruka Hayasugi.

The opening theme titled "Shinka Riron" is performed by BOYS AND MEN, while the ending theme titled, "Go One Step Ahead," is performed by Keisuke Murakami.

"Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion The Animation" airs on Saturdays at 7 a.m. JST on TBS.