'Shooter' Gets Season 3 Renewal From USA Network

(Photo: Facebook/shooteronusa) "Shooter" is officially returning for season 3.

"Shooter" has been picked up for a third season at USA Network.

News of the show's renewal was announced by lead star Ryan Phillippe on Instagram Tuesday, along with a photo of him on set. "We're out here in utah, training for ... season 3 of #ShooterTV !! preproduction has officially begun, and we start shooting new episodes this january!" he wrote in the caption.

As reports point out, the pick-up comes three months following the finale of season 2, which was unexpectedly shortened due to Phillippe's injury. The actor broke his leg during a family outing, forcing producers to cancel the remaining episodes of the second season.

Season 3 will be composed of more episodes compared with the previous runs. Season 1 had 10, while season 2 featured eight episodes. The increased episode order may be an effort on the network's part to make up for the two that got cut off from this previous summer's installment.

Debuted in November 2016, "Shooter" stars Phillippe as a highly decorated veteran named Bob Lee Swagger. He is pulled back into action to prevent an assassination plot targeting the President. When Bob is asked by his former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps) to join an illicit operation, he realizes that he has been set up. He must then do everything he can to protect his name and his family.

The upcoming installment will be loosely based on "Black Light," the second novel in Stephen Hunter's Bob Lee Swagger series. As Bob deals with the events of season 2, a new threat reveals mysterious details about the death of his father, Earl. Bob later learns a surprising theory that hits too close to home.

Production on the third season is scheduled to officially start in Los Angeles this coming January. Potential cast additions are expected to be announced in the coming months.

USA Network has yet to announce the premiere date for "Shooter" season 3.