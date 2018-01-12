Shoujo ☆ Kageki Revue Starlight Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese music-themed anime, "Shoujo ☆ Kageki Revue Starlight," inspired by the 2017 media franchise launched by Bushirod and Nelke Planning.

A new key visual art and a promotional video have been released for the upcoming Japanese anime series, "Shoujo ☆ Kageki Revue Starlight."

The key visual shows the two main protagonists, Karen Aijou, who will be voiced by Momoyo Koyama, and Hikari Kagura, who will be voiced by Suzuko Mimori. The television anime project was previously announced on the final day of the "Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE" musical that was held last year from Sept. 22 to 24, and it will also feature the same cast the upcoming anime series.

"Revue Starlight" is part of a media franchise that was launched by Bushiroad, the Japanese producer of collectible card games, and the Japanese anime production company, Nelke Planning.

Other cast members include Maho Tomita as Maya Tendou, Hinata Sato as Jun'na Hoshimi, Haruki Iwata as Mahiru Tsuyuzaki, Moeka Koizumi as Nana Daiba, Aina Aiba as Claudine Saijou, Teru Ikuta as Futaba Isuruzaki, and Ayasa Itou as Kaoruko Hanayagi.

The series is being animated by the Japanese animation studio Kinema Citrus under the direction of Tomohiro Furukawa, who has previously worked as the unit director for "Yuri Kuma Arashi." Tatsuto Higuchi is in charge of the series composition, while Hiroyuki Saita handles the character designs.

Starlight is an in-series song and dance revue troupe that is known and loved all throughout the world. In the series, two young girls, Karen and Hikari, have made a promise to stand together on that stage someday. But then, Hikari has to transfer schools, and the two friends are briefly separated, until they are 16, when the cogs of fate turn to their favor and arranged for them to meet again.

Karen and Hikari will make good on their promise to each other and stand on the same stage as participants in a mysterious audition process, which will also involve several other "stage girls," to gain acceptance into the prestigious Starlight revue.

More information about "Shoujo ☆ Kageki Revue Starlight" will be revealed in the coming months. Updates will be posted on the series' official site and Twitter page.