Show Business Star Rose Marie Dies At 94

Wikimedia Commons/CBS Television Rose Marie in the 1970s.

Recent reports have revealed that show business veteran Rose Marie has passed away. Known for her regular roles in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in the 1960s and her humour, Marie has received respects from her former colleagues.

According to Vanity Fair, the cause of death for Marie has yet to be disclosed by her friends and family. She died in Van Nuys, California at the age of 94. Marie has recently been in the spotlight as part of the #MeToo movement after the revelation about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced. Following her regular roles in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," Marie appeared yet again in the game show, "The Hollywood Squares." She was also in "The Love Boat," "Caroline in the City," and "Murphy Brown."

Further reports reveal that "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, along with Carl Reiner, and Nell Scovell have turned to social media to express their appreciation for the contributions of Marie in the show business industry. Marie received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001 and has ever since becomingng one of the most well-known and well-respected celebrities of Hollywood. She has also entertained former U.S. presidents Coolidge, Hoover, and Roosevelt with her voice.

Born as Rose Marie Mazetta in New York City, she was named after a Broadway musical titled, "Rose-Marie." She married Bobby Guy, a trumpeter for the "Tonight Show," in 1946. The couple celebrated nearly two decades of marriage before Guy died in 1964. Meanwhile, at age 80, Marie expressed that she had no intentions of leaving the spotlight, especially considering how she has been in it since she was age three. Fans have offered their condolences to her friends and family. More information on the cause of her death, as well as the funeral, are expected to be released at a later date.