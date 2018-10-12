Showing Boys the Way to Manhood

Why do we have so many guys from the college campus to the corporate C-Suite to the Hollywood and political elite dishonoring and devaluing women? As stories of boys behaving badly continue, we can no longer only ask what is wrong with them. This isn't just a story about an individual. It's about a sizable segment of the male population in America.

Our culture is scarred with the need for males to leave boyhood and become real men. It's not only the truth behind the anecdotal stories of the #metoo movement. It is also the empirical statistics like males being 3.5x more likely to die of suicide. And look at the gender of every mass shooting suspect.

