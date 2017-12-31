'Sid Meier's Civilization VI' for iPad Reviews: Top Marks for a Port Well Done

"Sid Meier's Civilization VI" may have just been launched for the iPad on Dec. 21, but that's already plenty of time for reviewers and fans to sink their teeth into the game over the holidays.

Big name publishers have been pushing out their games to mobile devices, and often to surprisingly good results, too. Like the way Bethesda launched a mostly intact version of "Doom" to the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, studios are now discovering just how powerful the current generation of portable devices is, even for games.

2k Games/Take Two Interactive 2K Games have launched a version of "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" for the iPad.

That's the same case with "Sid Meier's Civilization VI," which manages to run beautifully on the iPad, according to IGN's Leif Johnson. The touch-based controls of the tablet have been surprisingly well suited for the task of managing units across the vast maps of the game.

Except for a few points, like the lack of online multiplayer mode and a few visual effects toned down, "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" on the iPad is the real thing. Every feature of the base game has made it intact through the port, and saving and loading games have been flawless.

Even mod support has been built in, earning it an "amazing" 9.1 out of ten. Touch Arcade's Eli Hodapp agrees, giving five stars to Aspyr Media for a job very well done.

Part of the reason the port succeeded is the way Aspyr Media focused on making the game work, and work well, on just the iPad. While most game port developers would at least make a token effort to make a version that would work on the iPhone, the narrow focus of "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" for the iPad meant that the studio knows the hardware they are working with.

It's a narrow focus indeed, with the game available only for the iPad Air 2, the 2017 iPad and any iPad Pro.