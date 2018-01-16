'Silicon Valley' Season 5 News: HBO Unveils New Trailer, Release Date Set for March

(Photo: Facebook/SiliconHBO) Promotional image for "Silicon Valley."

HBO has released a new trailer for "Silicon Valley" season 5.

The tech comedy is poised for a spring premiere, and the network has released a new trailer for the anticipated season 5. In the short clip, Richard (Thomas Middleditch) meets his startup's new staff of 50 employees for the first time. He is asked to make a short speech for the special day. However, things do not seem to be going well for him.

He is still the nervous, shy guy who has been struggling with his CEO status ever since the company became big. Instead of delivering inspiring words of wisdom, Richard ended up puking behind his office desk.

Also returning this season to reprise their roles are Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr. Reports point out that the series appears to offer a more straightforward feel now that requisite stoner T.J. Miller is out of the series. He left "Silicon Valley" after season 4 — suprising many viewers because he was one of the original stars.

Miller's exit seems to be for the best though, as he was recently accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by three different women.

Back in December, Nanijani spoke to Metro about continuing the show without Miller. He admitted that filming season 5 does not feel the same now that one of the show's major cast members is gone.

"It feels different. He was a big part of the show and now he's not around, it certainly feels different," he said. "I think comedy can fall into formulas and patterns. We're going into season 5 so it's a risk to redo the same things over and over. So the departure of a major character like that, while unfortunate, does afford the show [the chance] to change itself, to refresh itself, figure itself out again."

"Silicon Valley" season 5 premieres Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.