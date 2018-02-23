Facebook/SiliconHBO Promotional image for 'Silicon Valley'

HBO has dropped the official trailer for the fifth season of "Silicon Valley."

The new trailer opens with Richard's (Thomas Middleditch) regular doctor (Andy Daly) waking him up. Richard, visibly confused, finds himself in a hospital bed. "Don't flip out, okay? But you have been in a coma for four years," the doctor says calmly.

Richard seems surprised at first, but the doctor then reveals that he is only joking. However, Richard is not entirely okay. He was unconscious for six hours and also lost a ton of blood, his doctor informs him.

Pied Piper is rapidly growing, as previewed in a teaser trailer released a month ago. Richard is seen in a meeting with Laurie (Suzanne Cryer) and Monica (Amanda Crew), telling them that his company is hiring 50 people for the engineering team. Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) does not seem too ecstatic about welcoming "a bunch of randos" to the company, but Richard is convinced that they need more manpower.

"We are way behind," he tells them.

Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) explains that the delay is Richard's fault because he let the team waste a lot of time. Gilfoyle seconds the argument, calling it a "failure of leadership." And, Gilfoyle is not entirely wrong when it comes to Richard not being an experienced leader.

With a lot of new employees under his command, Richard is encouraged by Jared (Zach Woods) to "send a strong message" of leadership but falls short of providing a convincing example. It looks like Pied Piper is going to face a lot of challenges ahead, from dogs peeing on office equipment to Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) questionably appearing in court for an unknown reason.

Elsewhere, Gavin Belson (Matt Ross), again the big chief at Hooli, is confronted with the possibility that his company may go obsolete should Richard succeed in making his new internet. To make matters worse, other aspects of his life are also not going according to plan.

T.J. Miller is notably absent from the trailer as he exited the series at the end of season 4. With Erlich Bachman gone, Jian Yang now claims ownership of incubator.

"Silicon Valley" season 5 will premiere on Sunday, March 25 on HBO.