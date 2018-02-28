'Silver And Black' News, Update: Spider-Man Spinoff Apparently Delayed

YouTube/Sony Pictures A screenshot of Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"

The Spider-Man spinoff "Silver and Black" is not swinging to the theaters anytime soon, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

On Twitter, film director Gina Prince-Bythewood has addressed the rumors that production for the movie, which will follow the popular Spider-Man comic book characters Silver Sable and Black Cat, has been delayed.

She tweeted that they are still working on the script for "Silver and Black." "It's all about the script," she goes on to say, which was understood as an indication that the movie is barely ready to start filming.

Still working on the script. All about the script. — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) February 24, 2018

"Silver and Black" was supposed to start production this March, but the lack of casting announcements for the two titular roles suggested that they are lagging behind. The fact that the script is still being worked on goes to show that production for next month is unlikely.

The Spider-Man spinoff, which is one of the many that Sony is developing to take advantage of their rights over a wealth of characters from Peter Parker's universe, was reportedly planned for release on Feb. 8, 2019. With the apparent delay, it is unclear at this point whether or not "Silver and Black" will still be able to hit the theaters on the said date.

Like the upcoming "Venom" film starring Tom Hardy, "Silver and Black" will exist in a universe separate from the one that features Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) where he teams up with the Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the rest of the Avengers.

That being said, fans should not count on Holland swooping in to save the day in "Silver and Black" or any crossover for that matter. Apart from Venom, Silver Sable, and Black Cat, Morbius the Living Vampire is also another Spider-Man character set to get a live-action solo movie in the future.

Silver Sable, who is known as a mercenary and hunter of war criminals, is yet to make an appearance in a live-action film. In the comics, she is often depicted as an ally of Spider-Man. Black Cat, on the other hand, is a burglar who is skilled in martial arts and gymnastics. Unlike Silver Sable, she has actually appeared in a live-action movie before.

The character, whose real name is Felicia Hardy, was played by "Rogue One" star Felicity Jones in the Andrew Garfield-starrer "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." However, her criminal ventures were not explored there yet as she was shown as the smart executive assistant of Harry Osborne (Dane DeHaan).