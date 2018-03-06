Silver Dollar Games Announces 'One Finger Death Punch 2'

Silver Dollar Games The original "One Finger Death Punch" in action

Silver Dollar Games, the indie game developer comprising of just two people, has announced that it is working on "One Finger Death Punch 2" and is aiming for a release next year.

This new tidbit of information comes from the developer's Facebook page where it wrote that it is "coming when it's ready," whenever that might be. In addition to that, the developer did a bit of Q&A through the comments section, and these are some of the more interesting answers.

When asked why exactly they decided to make a sequel nearly five years after its original release, the developers said that they felt limited and restricted using the Microsoft XNA framework, the platform used for Xbox Live Arcade titles. With a move to Unity, they feel they will be able to add more features that they could not before as well as give it the possibility of porting it to consoles.

Speaking of ports, some fans asked if they are in fact planning an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version of their upcoming title. With regard to the former, they write that they already sent their proposal to Microsoft and are willing to port it if it runs well. For PlayStation, however, they are interested in working on it, but are warier due to inexperience with the platform.

They also write that they are estimating that a year's worth of development is still necessary. As it is, Silver Dollar Games is still just two people, so they cannot work as fast as most other companies. They say that even the interface and polish alone will take them around eight months of development.

An official website has been launched for the upcoming title that features a short 30-second gameplay clip of what they have so far. As it stands, it still looks a lot like the first game, which is not necessarily a bad thing given its success.

Silver Dollar Games has also announced that it will be making an appearance at the Game Developers Conference later this month where it may make more announcements or show more footage regarding the new sequel.