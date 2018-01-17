Simone Biles Claims She Had Also Been Sexually Abused by Former Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Simone Biles is currently the most decorated gymnast in the United States.

Simone Biles claimed that she also had been abused by convicted sex offender and former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Olympic gold medalist and Team USA gymnast Simone Biles took to Twitter last Monday to reveal that she had also experienced sexual abuse at the hands of former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. According to her post, she said that, for so long, she had tried to shut off the screams that are inside her head, but now she is no longer afraid to tell her story.

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault." The 20-year-old said. "I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG [USA Gymnastics], and others," she added.

Biles explains that she had been naive to think that what had happened to her had been her fault. However, she eventually came to the realization that what Nassar did to her is unacceptable and that it is not her fault. Furthermore, she said that it has been difficult for her to relive her experiences and that her heart broke, knowing that while she works on to compete at 2020 Olympics, she would inevitably return to the same facility where her abuse had occurred.

With her admission, Simone joins her fellow gymnasts Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney who has accused Nassar of molesting them.

In December 2017, Larry Nassar had been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges. Not only that, the disgraced sports doctor had also pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse weeks before the sentencing.