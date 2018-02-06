'Sims 4' News: Romantic Garden Stuff Expansion Pack Now Available

EA/ Sims 4 Promotional photo for "Sims 4's" Romantic Garden Stuff update

The Romantic Garden Stuff downloadable content is now live for the real-life simulation video game "Sims 4." Gamers can now design their Sims world with a beautiful selection of flowers, statues, fountains, marble furnishings, and more.

The downloadable content will cost gamers of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One $6.45 each with the price rate offered at 50 percent off. Designing parks, gardens, and backyards has been given a whole new level and will surely promote a romantic and lovely aura in the video game platform. New outfits for Sims are also added along with the new objects and content.

EA decided to release the Romantic Garden Stuff expansion to coincide with the month of love, February, and as an anticipation for Valentine's Day. "It's the season of love, and your Sims can experience it for themselves with The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff pack," EA writes.

One of the highlights of the update is the Fountain of Gluteus Maximus. Sims can whisper to each other around the fountain with their emotions popping up. Avatars can also splash around the fountain for fun. EA also mentions, "If your sim is feeling particularly bubbly, she or he can add soap to the fountain and see what mischief ensues."

Fans of the game are excited to try out the Whispering Wishing Well. EA added a wishing well to the game that gives out wishes to Sims in exchange for a single Simoleon. However, the "be careful what you wish for" concept applies in this content. According to EA, the Wishing Well will be granting wishes but will also be going the other way. "Beware, the Wishing Well is known to be quite temperamental, and one should carefully consider not only what one wishes for, but when they wish for it. Different outcomes will keep your Sims on their toes – their lives could be altered forever," EA writes.