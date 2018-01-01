'Sims 5' Release Date News: When Will The New Game Come Out?

Facebook/TheSims Promo image of 'Sims' game

EA Games might be preparing to release the "Sims 5," if rumors turn out to be true.

According to a speculation, the game developer only plans to release a new installation of the popular life simulation game series if the sales of the "Sims 4" fares well in the market. Since the latest "Sims" game is currently doing well in the stores, it can be expected to see a new "Sims" title soon.

If a new "Sims" game will come out, the report claimed that it will feature more items within the game. It may include the expanded selection of hair and clothes, brand-new personality traits, new cars, as well as new houses with current design. It may also be released with an open world format.

However, game developer an official EA Games company insider claimed that they have no intensions of releasing a "Sims 5" anytime soon. "We're not working on 'Sims 5,'" posted Grant, in response to a fan's suggestions on what to include in the next title. "We're not thinking about Sims 5. If Sims 4 isn't successful, there won't be a "Sims 5.'"

Meanwhile, GamesRadar listed down several items that players want to see when "Sims 5" comes out.

One of the suggestions revealed that players are wondering if the developers sill consider bringing back the game's open world exploration that were added in season 3. This will make the household enjoy some interaction with their neighbors, since they can easily drop by each child in the future.

The report also suggests to have more transport option for those who want to drive with the "Sims" game.

An improved neighborhood creations tool and the inclusion of different seasons within the game are also expected the rumored game.

However, EA has yet to confirm if there is a chance to see "Sims 5" in the market shelves soon.